Sebastián Viera, from glory to disappointment: goal, crazy celebration and expulsion

Sebastian VieraJunior goalkeeper, lived a crazy game this Sunday against Pereira, in a 4-3 defeat in group A of the League.

Viera, goal and expulsion

In a match full of goals, expulsions and emotions, Viera had a special chapter. He scored the goal of the partial 3-3 tie, from a penalty. He then celebrated with euphoria, the problem is that he took off his shirt.

Viera, who already had a yellow card, received the second and had to be sent off, leaving his team in trouble, since Charles Bacca I had seen the red one.

That was not the worst, because towards the end Pereira scored and won 4-3, and the leadership of the group.

