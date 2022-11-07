Sebastián Viera, from glory to disappointment: goal, crazy celebration and expulsion

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sebastián Viera celebrates his goal.
Taken from the transmission of Win +
Sebastián Viera celebrates his goal.
Everything happened in the match between Pereira and Junior.

November 06, 2022, 10:11 PM
Sebastian VieraJunior goalkeeper, lived a crazy game this Sunday against Pereira, in a 4-3 defeat in group A of the League.
Viera, goal and expulsion
In a match full of goals, expulsions and emotions, Viera had a special chapter. He scored the goal of the partial 3-3 tie, from a penalty. He then celebrated with euphoria, the problem is that he took off his shirt.
Viera, who already had a yellow card, received the second and had to be sent off, leaving his team in trouble, since Charles Bacca I had seen the red one.
That was not the worst, because towards the end Pereira scored and won 4-3, and the leadership of the group.
SPORTS

November 06, 2022, 10:11 PM
