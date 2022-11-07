Thursday, November 10, 2022
Sebastián Viera, from glory to disappointment: goal, crazy celebration and expulsion

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in Sports
Sebastián Viera, from glory to disappointment: goal, crazy celebration and expulsion


Sebastian Viera

Sebastián Viera celebrates his goal.

Photo:

Taken from the transmission of Win +

Sebastián Viera celebrates his goal.

Everything happened in the match between Pereira and Junior.

Sebastian VieraJunior goalkeeper, lived a crazy game this Sunday against Pereira, in a 4-3 defeat in group A of the League.

Viera, goal and expulsion

In a match full of goals, expulsions and emotions, Viera had a special chapter. He scored the goal of the partial 3-3 tie, from a penalty. He then celebrated with euphoria, the problem is that he took off his shirt.

Viera, who already had a yellow card, received the second and had to be sent off, leaving his team in trouble, since Charles Bacca I had seen the red one.

That was not the worst, because towards the end Pereira scored and won 4-3, and the leadership of the group.

SPORTS

more sports news

