Junior from Barranquilla hit first in the Colombian soccer final by defeating Independiente Medellín with a tight score of 3-2, on Sunday at the Metropolitano.

One of the protagonists of the final, but off the field, was the former goalkeeper Sebastian Vieraa symbol of the coastal team.

Viera experienced the final first leg in a particular way, in the middle of the bar The Kuervos of the Junior, in the north stand of the Metropolitano.

In videos shared on social networks, Viera appears in the middle of the fans singing the bar's chants.

“Oleee, oleee, oleee, Vieraaa, Vieraaa. Oleee, oleee, oleee, Vieraaa, Vieraaa”, shouted the fans in turn, admirers of the Uruguayan goalkeeper who knew how to be a figure in the junior team.

SPORTS

