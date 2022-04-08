Sebastian Vettel: the maneuver for which he will pay a millionaire fine, video

The German Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin), quadruple Formula 1 world champion (2010-13, with Red Bull), who missed the first two races of the World Cup -Bahrain and Saudi Arabia- due to his positives for covid-19 and who will return to competition this weekend, at the Australian Grand Prix, declared that for him this circumstance “is like being late for school”, but his return was not the best.

“After missing the first two races because of my positives (for covid-19), it’s a bit like being late for school, so I really want to start over,” said Vettel, born 34 years ago in Heppenheim and who has 53 wins and 57 pole positions since competing in the premier class.



“Starting the season in Australia is something I’ve done before, of course, and it’s also great that Formula 1 return to this country after a couple of difficult years,” said the German.

However, it is not all good news for Sebastian Vettel, who received a heavy fine for driving a motorcycle on the track and must pay 5,000 euros for the fact.

This was the moment.