What if Aston Martin really was an F1 championship contender and had put Sebastian Vettel next to Fernando Alonso? Unfortunately we will never know. Vettel is now a bon vivant by profession and part-time environmental activist. But the four-time world champion has not yet been cured of his racing addiction. Next week, Vettel will get into the Porsche 963, the hybrid hypercar that will again participate in the 24 Hours of Le Mans this year.

In preparation for the 24-hour race in France, Vettel is allowed to test the Porsche 963 at the Spanish circuit in Aragón. To prepare for this again, Vettel sat in the simulator and drove some practice laps on Porsche's test track in Weissach. It was an unusual experience for the 36-year-old driver. After 299 F1 races, it had been a while since he had a race car with a roof over his head, apart from some demo runs and the Race of Champions.

Vettel is looking forward to driving the Le Mans racer for a longer period of time. 'I have always followed other racing classes and my curiosity about endurance racing made me give it a try. It will probably take some adaptability, but everyone in the team is very open and helpful to me,” says the driver.

Will Sebastian Vettel drive for Porsche at Le Mans?

That's all well and good, testing, but will Sebastian Vettel also get into that Porsche during the 24 Hours of Le Mans or another WEC race? “We'll see what happens next. At this time there are no further plans for the future,” said Vettel. The door to a Le Mans participation is therefore not completely closed. There are also two spots left in the third factory Porsche for Le Mans. Otherwise, Vettel could wait a little longer to form a dream team with Verstappen and Alonso later.