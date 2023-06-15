Sebastian Vettel retired from racing in Formula 1 at the end of last season. Don’t think, however, that he settled on the couch to watch four World Cups. Instead, he puts his race overalls back on to get into his 2011 championship car. Vettel will drive his RB7 on eFuels on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

His lap on the more than twenty kilometers long circuit is part of the Red Bull Formula Nürburgring. During that event, F1 commentator Daniel Ricciardo will also take to the track. He will drive the car of the following year, the RB8. The 12 Hours of the Nürburgring will take place after the Red Bull event. We are already circling September 9, the day when all this is about to happen.

In addition to the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Vettel will be in action again with his eFuels. Vettel will drive the Williams FW14B during the Festival of Speed ​​at Goodwood. It drove Nigel Mansell to his only F1 world title in 1992. The car is still a favorite with F1 fans. Unfortunately, there will be no attempt to break lap records. Someone should start a petition for that…