Saturday, September 21, 2024, BBVA stadium field. The Monterrey Football Clubwho beat Juárez FC 3-2 in the previous round, receive a visit from Mazatlán FC, for the match corresponding to matchday number nine of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday eleven of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-1 in favor of La Pandilla. This match also took place on the BBVA stadium pitch.
Tonight’s match will be highlighted by the return of Víctor Manuel Vucetich to the field where he coached for a long time. The Mexican coach has been the coach who has won the most titles in the history of the Monterrey Football Club.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Sebastian Vegas, Hector Moreno, Victor Guzman and Edson Gutierrez
Midfielders: Fidel Ambriz, ‘Corcho’ Rodriguez and Jordi Cortizo
Attacking midfielder: Sergio Canales
Attackers: Brandon Vazquez and Lucas Ocampos
In the final minutes of the eighth-day match between Monterrey and Juárez FC, a careless foul by Germán Berterame against Avilés Hurtado cost him his expulsion. At the beginning of the ninth-day match, against Mazatlán, Sebastián Vegas made the same mistake and had to leave the field, leaving Rayados with ten players, very early in the match.
#Sebastián #Vegas #expulsion #leaves #Rayados #ten #players #Mazatlán
Leave a Reply