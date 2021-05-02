Seven days later, the image and the media headlines are repeated: Sebastián Torrico saved San Lorenzo. It seems repetitive, but it is what happened again. Again, as against River in the Monumental, the 41-year-old goalkeeper was the figure. On this occasion, in the 1-0 against Godoy Cruz in the New Gasometer, with phenomenal saves; a, miraculous over the line.

“We had a chance and after that penalty we went into a football slump and we couldn’t get out of there. There was still a long time to play and the game cost us there. In the first half and until that moment we were superior “, analyzed the Mendoza on the collapse of his team after the unbeatable situation from the 12 steps that Espínola stopped him to Ángel Romero.

“The penalty that they stopped Angel it was a break in the game because the rival gained strength and began to put us in a goal, “added the Condor.

Had to get huge again San Torrico to sustain victory. Safe to drop the centers and without rebounding in the medium distance shots, the goalkeeper also had great covers. The first, to defuse a violent header from Gonzalo Abrego. And the second, to stretch and get him out literally on the line and with your fingertips the tie to Tomás Badaloni.

“I am feeling good. I always had the clear objective of returning to one hundred percent. The confidence that the whole group gives me is key so that I can be like this. Surgery is part of the past,” said Torrico, who after be the best in Núñez advanced in an interview with Clarion what your wish is to renew the contract that expires in the middle of the year and play until 42.

Its high level supports it. He is an idol and a reference. He is the owner of the most undefeated hurdles in the New Gasometer: 42 of 87 presentations since he arrived eight years ago, that is 48.2%. And every time it is his turn to put on the gloves of the Cyclone confirms that your present does not feed on the past and that its validity is supported by its power of resilience.