Sebastian Stan, Romanian-born American actor, became world famous in 2011 when he played Bucky Barnes in ‘Captain America and the Winter Soldier’, a film belonging to the Marvel cinematic universe. More than 10 years after having given life to said character, which he played up to four more times, Stan is preparing to play donald trump in ‘The Apprentice’the biographical film about the former president of the United States, which will show us his beginnings, as well as his path to becoming one of the best businessmen in that country.

Given this, various photographs were leaked on social networks showing the actor personified as Donald Trump, looking totally different from how he is remembered in the role of Captain America’s best friend. Do you want to see what he looks like in that role? In this note we show it to you.

What does Sebastian Stan look like in ‘The Apprentice’?

Sebastian Stan was photographed when he was in Toronto doing the scenes of ‘The Apprentice’ with the characteristic blonde hair of donald trump, as well as with a wool coat and an elegant blue suit. These photographs were spread by the Page Six media, which also released a video where the actor can be seen eating a sandwich and having a drink while in costume.

This is what Sebastian Stan will look like as Donald Trump in ‘The Apprentice’. Photo: LR composition/Page Six/Backgrid

Despite his impressive physical change, this is not the first time Stan has had to make alterations to his appearance for a role. For example, in ‘Pam & Tommy’ (2022), he had to lose a lot of weight and get nipple piercings to play Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

Likewise, in ‘I, Tonya’ (2017) he had to wear a mustache to play Jeff Gillooly; In addition, he wore heavy prosthetics to play Edward in the film ‘A Different Man’ (2023).

When will ‘The Apprentice’ be released?

‘The Apprentice’a film that has the same name as the reality show hosted by Trump and was broadcast between 2004 and 2017, does not yet have a confirmed release date, but rumors from the American media indicate that the film could be released during 2025.

This film, which was announced in May 2018, but was postponed for unknown reasons, will be directed by the Iranian Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman, who will be joined in production by Daniel Bekerman, Jacob Jarek and Ruth Treacy of Scythia Films, Profile Pictures and Taylored Films, respectively. Deadline revealed that the footage of ‘The Apprentice’which will have Sebastian Stan as the protagonist, started a week ago.

What will ‘The Apprentice’ be about?

Billed as an exploration of power and ambition, set in a world of corruption and deceit, ‘The Apprentice’ will examine Trump’s efforts to build his New York real estate business in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as delve into their relationship. with the infamous lawyer Roy Cohn,” says the official description of the biographical film of donald trump.

What will be the cast of ‘The Apprentice’?

In addition to Sebastian Stan like Donald Trump, we will also see Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova, who will play Roy Cohn and Ivana Trump, respectively. As time goes by, it is likely that we will meet the other actors who will participate in this biopic, as well as their respective characters, which could give us some indication of the moments in the former president’s life that will be part of the footage.

