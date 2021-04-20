Ric flair He is one of the most important superstars in wrestling history. Not only for World wrestling entertainment (WWE) but also globally. His legion of loyal fans pay tribute to him as a living legend and Sebastian Stan (Falcon and Winter Soldier) has no problem revealing his fanaticism for the athlete.

On several occasions, the actor has made impressions of Flair, but now he is ready to take this to a new level. In an interview with Collider, he showed his enthusiasm and full commitment to playing the wrestler in a biopic if given the opportunity.

This was Stan’s response when actor Paul Walker Hauser asked him what project they could do together: “We have to do that Ric Flair biopic (…) Hauser is a huge wrestling fan, you know, and I He was also a huge fan of wrestling. I love WWF and stuff. “

At the moment it is unknown if any film studio is planning to bring Flair’s life to the big or small screen. However, the lead role would already have a strong candidate should the production take place.

Sebastian Stan isn’t the only Marvel Studios actor interested in the world of wrestling. The protagonist of the Thor saga, Chris Hemsworth, has been chosen to play Hulk Hogan in a biopic for Netflix.