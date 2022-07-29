Actor Sebastian Stan, known for his role as Bucky, ‘The Winter Soldier’, has been completely unrecognizable under the makeup of his next film, “A different man”. It is a film in which the Marvel star seeks to improve himself after his roles in the controversial “Pam and Tommy” and the horror comedy “Fresh”.

He’s already played a psychologically troubled superhero, a rock star embroiled in a sex scandal, and a romantic cannibal. Thus, the time has come for him to get involved in a more challenging and dramatic role.

YOU CAN SEE: “Fresh” on Star+: all about the horror comedy starring Sebastian Stan

However, what nobody expected was the surprising appearance that he would adopt in his new film. And it is that thanks to an impeccable makeup job, the 39-year-old actor has been completely disfigured, to the point that, probably, if we did not tell you that it is Sebastian Stan, you would never recognize him.

Official photo of Sebastian Stan’s look in “A different man”. Photo: Sebastian Stan/Instagram

Stan posted on his Instagram account an unpublished photograph of his character and the result is incredible. The person in charge of achieving this look was Mike Marinowho was also responsible for transforming Collin Farrell into the Penguin.

YOU CAN SEE: Sebastian Stan Opens Up About How Hard It Was Working For Marvel Studios

What is “A Different Man” about?

In “A different man”, Sebastian Stan plays a man suffering from neurofibromatosis, a disease that affects the way cells grow and form, causing tumors to grow on the nerves.

Sebastian Stan in “A different man”. Photo: diffusion

YOU CAN SEE: Marvel: Sebastian Stan confessed that Gwyneth Paltrow forgot about him at an Avengers meeting

Thus, our protagonist will undergo reconstructive facial surgery, while he begins to become obsessed with an actor who plays him in a play based on his complicated life.