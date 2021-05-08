After his successful passage through the Marvel series Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sebastian Stan comes to Hulu with a new project.

The actor will be part of Tommy and Pam, the next bioseries that will narrate the life together of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. Through the first two photos distributed, you can already see a first preview of the fiction.

First photos of Tommy and Pam for Hulu

The series stars Stan and Lily James as Anderson. I’s director, Tonya, Craig Gillespie, is in charge of the project.

Tommy & Pam is coming to Hulu soon. Photo: @ imsebastianstan / Instagram

According to Indiwire, the upcoming Hulu series will also cover the scandal and the aftermath that followed the illegal broadcast of a sexually-content video of the couple. In 1995, Pamela Anderson sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, for leaking the recording online. The actor Seth Rogen will play Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the video from the couple’s house.

Through his social networks, James shared a photo characterized as the popular model from the 90s. In the image, the actress wears a black corset with laces and matching leather pants.

Lily James as Pamela Anderson for Tom and Pammy. Photo: Hulu

Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese and Mozhan Marnò complete the cast of Tommy & Pam. Hulu revealed that Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee know about the series, but have decided not to be part of the production.

The bioseries does not have a release date yet, but it is expected to hit streaming by the end of the year.