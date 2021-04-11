The classic of Avellaneda between Racing and Independent He had a lot of emotion and a strong leg, accompanied by a unique frame like the one provided by the rain every time a game like these is played. But football was missing.

The Academy was a little longer and had some clear chances, although the most dangerous of the game was at the feet of Jonathan Menéndez, who failed a heads-up against Gabriel Arias.

There were a few seconds left until everything was finished, with the 0 to 0 immovable in the Cylinder, until a Mauro Vigliano it occurred to him to whistle a non-existent penalty for the local, which changed the tireless goal for a goal Enzo Copetti (one of the figures of the meeting).

After the final whistle, Rojo’s players pounced on Vigliano, still unable to believe what he had collected on that last play. In post-match statements, Silvio Romero he transmitted the anger of the squad, very annoying because he considers that with Independiente there is another criterion when it comes to charging.

Far from there, the one who did not go around to make clear his annoyance was Sebastián Sosa, absent in the classic for suffering a COVID-19 picture. The Uruguayan goalkeeper, always frontal and sincere, expressed himself through his social networks with an explosive message.

“Undoubtedly there is something against Independiente and unfortunately we have to suffer it … What children of … The bad intention for several games is shameless and very obvious,” wrote Sosa.

And he added, with the same tone: “We will remain firm against all odds, against everything … What a steal again, total outrage“.

Sebastián Sosa’s message against Mauro Vigliano after the classic between Racing and Independiente.

As explained from the visiting dressing room in Avellaneda, from Red they are convinced that the controversial rulings against Independiente are continuous: they name the match against Boca and there is also the antecedent against Talleres, in Córdoba, an occasion in which it was not charged a penalty against Tucu Palacios.