The Pumas de la UNAM are beginning a new management under the mandate of Rafael Puente Jr. The club has put aside Andrés Lillini’s project, after two very emotional years but with zero achievements, now they are betting on the young Mexican coach, who It was an emerging option after the complications of the Pedregal club for signing Ricardo Ferreti and Jaime Lozano, who were not convinced, neither sporting nor financially.
Right now the coaching staff and the club’s board of directors are on the hunt for reinforcements that can strengthen the feline project, having as a priority the signing of a goalkeeper who delivers more certainties than uncertainties, something that Pumas has not achieved since the departure of Talavera and that now they seek to solve with the return of an old acquaintance from Liga MX to Mexican soccer, Sebastián Sosa, who shone at the time with Monarcas Morelia and will now wear the colors of UNAM.
Sources in Mexico confirm that the club and the goalkeeper have reached a full agreement for him to join the team once his participation in Qatar 2022 with the Uruguayan team ends. Although the duration of his contract is unknown, it is a fact that Sosa joins the cats as a free agent after ending his relationship with the Independiente team and it is expected that the 36-year-old veteran will reach the Pumas enjoying one of the best contracts in question salary of the entire current squad.
