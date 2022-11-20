Mexico. When the actors Cecilia Galliano and Sebastián Rulli they were in a relationship between 2007 and 2011 they fathered a childwho today is about to become a teenager and he boasts about it on his social networks.

Sebastián Rulli shares an image on Instagram in which he poses with his son Santiago, who is twelve years old and it draws attention because it is until today that he finally shows his face.

Physically, the minor is very similar to his famous parents and several of his followers make Sebastián see this on Instagram, he also thanks them for finally introducing them to him.

Sebastián Rulli traveled with his son to New York, USA, and they pose together in a beautiful postcard, and hundreds of likes and messages quickly write to the famous actor from Argentina.

“NYC!! One of those trips that will remain in the memory and tattooed on the heart!! Seeing you smile like this ‘My Son’ is one of the greatest gifts that life gives me,” Sebastián titled the image where he appears with his beloved son.

Rulli also adds in his post that he hopes and wishes that many days like these and trips with his “offspring” can be repeated: “and we can continue sharing together that infinite love that unites us.”

Sebastián Rulli and his son Santiago visited places in New York such as the Brooklyn Bridge, the One Vanderbilt viewpoint, The Vessel structure and the Grand Central Terminal.

On other occasions, Sebastián, the current partner of actress Angelique Boyer, has shared images with his son on Instagram, but without showing his face, and in a recent one regarding his birthday he says:

“Santi, you are an exceptional and charming child, I am very proud of you. Congratulations on reaching the first floor. I love you with all my being and I wish you to be very happy today and always.”