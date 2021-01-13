Sebastián Rulli’s father suffered a stroke, so the actor had to travel on an emergency January 13 to Malaga, Spain.

Through his social networks, the interpreter said that he came to the European country to support him in his rehabilitation and accompany his family at this time.

“On January 1, my father suffered a stroke that left him with half his body paralyzed. They were very complicated days. Today he is at home and has to start rehabilitation, “he said in a video that he shared on his Instagram stories.

“I am for that reason, to give him my full support and continue to admire him as always. Because he is a warrior who gives me the example of struggle, of perseverance. And I am just like him, so I have to be here to support him, ”he said.

He also detailed that he shared a video in which he explained that he was at the Madrid airport, waiting for a transfer flight to Malaga, Andalusia, where your family resides.

“I arrived, I am already in Madrid. As you can see, very cold. Waiting for my flight to Malaga, where my family lives. This is not a pleasure trip”, Explained the interpreter at the beginning of the video, before sharing the news about Óscar Rulli, his father.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.