Sebastian Rulli was caught taking his father to rehab therapy after he suffered a stroke that left him with half his body paralyzed.

Since the first days of January, the actor’s family has had a difficult time for the health of Oscar Rulli.

Due to this emergency, the artist had to immediately travel to Spain, where his father resides, to meet his family and provide support in this situation.

Through his social networks, the Argentine showed the progress of his father, who is undergoing physical therapy to regain the mobility of his body.

“Today life gives me the opportunity to admire more the person I have always admired above all things,” reads the interpreter’s Instagram publication, where he also shared a photograph with his family member.

Publication by Sebastián Rulli Photo: Instagram capture

At the moment, Sebastián Rulli is away from his partner, Angelique Boyer. However, both have not stopped dedicating love messages on social networks.

“I miss you, I dream of you in every silence, in every heartbeat, in every moment,” said the actor in Instagram with a romantic photograph where he is seen next to his girlfriend.

