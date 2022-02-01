Sebastian Rubio He spoke again on social networks, as every time a news of a political event hits the instability of the country. A surprise announcement from the presidential president peter castle It has generated that different figures of television and the journalistic field pronounce themselves on the matter. After accepting the resignation of Mirtha Vásquez to the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the head of state stated that he will form a new cabinet.

In the midst of the political instability in which our country is plunged — even more so with the recent resignation of Avelino Guillén from his position as Minister of the Interior — and the urgent problems that require attention, President Castillo will have to summon new heads to assumed by the different portfolios of the ministerial cabinet.

One of the actors who participated in the América TV family television series Back to the neighborhood, Sebastián Rubio, used his social networks to refer to the controversial and worrying fact. The interpreter has shown on different occasions to be aware of the political situation and to be an opinion leader who comments on the most important conjunctural events.

Sebastián Rubio disgusted by the abrupt decision of Pedro Castillo

Through your account Twitterwhich is where it is often manifested, the actor proved to be in disagreement with the latest decisions made by the president.

Sebastián Rubio was dissatisfied with Pedro Castillo’s decision to renew the ministerial cabinet. Photo: Twitter

“What a pitiful way to put yourself together. In some way a reflection of the country”, Sebastián Rubio wrote in a first publication.

Sebastián Rubio lamented that Pedro Castillo decided to renew the ministerial cabinet in the midst of growing political instability. Photo: Twitter

“And now how many days will we be without a cabinet? With a pandemic on top, a state of emergency due to citizen insecurity, the upcoming start of classes and an environmental catastrophe caused by Repsol. Bad time to get fitPedro Castillo”, he expressed in another tweet, showing his discomfort with the political event.

Sebastián Rubio appreciates the work of ministers

Likewise, in another publication, the interpreter was not unaware of the good work that some ministers of Mirtha Vásquez’s cabinet have been doing and took the opportunity to thank them for having been leading their portfolios.

Sebastián tagged the profiles of several ministers from Mirtha Vásquez’s cabinet and thanked them for their work. Photo: Twitter

“Thank you, Mirtha Vásquez, Hernando Cevallos, Pedro Francke, Avelino Jauregio, Gisela Ortiz,” read the tweet that Rubio wrote on the afternoon of January 31.