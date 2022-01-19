The strong waves on the Peruvian coast, caused by the eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga, was one of the reasons why a large oil spill originated in Ventanilla. As reported, the waves affected the discharge of crude oil carried out by the La Pampilla Refinery, a subsidiary of Repsol.

The unfortunate fact has generated the pronouncement of various authorities and also public figures. One of them was the actor Sebastián Rubio, known for his participation in Back to the neighborhood, who issued a severe message on social networks.

YOU CAN SEE The actor Sebastián Rubio used his Twitter to confront Keiko Fujimori: “You will never be president”

Sebastián Rubio upset by oil spill

The América Televisión artist was more than outraged at the lack of prevention by the Peruvian authorities by not issuing an alert after the eruption in Conga, which would have alerted the workers of the aforementioned company.

“It could have been avoided and it was not avoided because the navy never issued a tsunami warning, what did the term matter. Chile issued an alert, our neighbors and all the countries on the Pacific coast and we are the country with fatalities. There were many material losses, businesses and now this oil situation,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE Sebastián Rubio against Limeños who went to Chincha for a Pfizer dose: “We are champions of selfishness”

Actor of Back to the neighborhood sends a strong message to Repsol

Sebastián Rubio also criticized the measures adopted by the Repsol company, the same company that sent 15 workers to clean the sea with dustpans and a cart.

“The sea was polluted, the beaches were polluted, many marine species died and nobody says anything. The press does not say anything, why was it in Ventanilla? The company is cleaning with the dustpans that I use to clean my house,” he said.