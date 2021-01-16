On January 15, the actor Sebastian Rubio published on his official Facebook account, an extensive explanatory text about one of the episodes broadcast in the series in which he participates, Back in the neighborhood, and the way in which a supposedly trans character was represented, a fact that has been indicated as transphobic in social networks.

“I completely agree with the questions,” said the actor by way of introduction to later describe how the scene was planned, indicating that, after realizing how offensive it could be, he asked for some changes to the script.

“When the sequence came to my hands, I discussed it with some colleagues. I even changed some lines of my character that seem offensive to me, “he said.

“I decided to do it because at the end of the sequence it was revealed that the character played by Fiorella Flores she was not a trans woman, if she was not a cisgender woman ”, he asserted, to later point out that the objective was to show the prejudices that the other characters brought about.

Later, he indicated that, after an accident, he was unable to complete his scenes and the tone of the episode varied a bit, for which he argued that “as actors they have no control over the final result of the product.” However, he acknowledged that he did not pay attention to how the final edition was, apologizing for it.

“Unfortunately during the filming process, I had a severe fall that kept me away from the set for a few months, so I never managed to record with Fiorella, and the sequence was not fully developed. What was finally broadcast was not the complete sequence and I agree that it reads as transphobic, “he said.

15.1.2021 | Sebastián Rubio published an extensive statement about the transphobia accusations in DVAB. Photo: capture Sebastián Rubio

Sebastián Rubio that the content has affected the trans community

The actor also regretted that the trans community has been affected by the content broadcast in these episodes.

“The trans community is one of the most affected by the pandemic and I am sorry that in addition to banning discrimination and limited access to health have been affected by this content”, He maintained in his Facebook post.

“As a creator, I have been fortunate to direct the LGTBIQ From Afuera play, which allowed me to meet a community with wonderful and beautiful people who deserve as much love as anyone else,” he added.

Back in the neighborhood, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.