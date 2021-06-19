Sebastian RubioAn actor who has recently become media in social networks for having a firm stance on the presidential elections, he once again used his networks to express his feelings.

This time, the actor published a video after the comments of some people who have expressed their fear before the group of patrolmen who a few days ago were seen in the streets of Lima marching with machetes and whips.

“It seems that some people have never left Lima or have never gone to a march,” the actor began by saying. “Let’s see, friends who have been scared with machetes, the marches are not only done in vans,” he added.

blond He assured that there is no reason to be scared because both the machete and the whip are part of the clothing of the ronderos, and it is characteristic to see them using them in the highlands of the country.

“The national marches often summon different unions. Doctors go with their representative element which is usually their gowns; the miners with their helmet, with their pick, their shovel; the ronderos go with their distinctive element in this case, which is the machete and his whip, ”the actor explained on his Instagram account.

The interpreter invited to remain calm. He indicated that the use of such items are not to harm anyone. “Do not be scared, they are not there to cut off your head. The ronderos mostly go out in wild areas where they have to use a machete to cut weeds. In addition, they are recognized by law as an authority for the defense of communities. So please calm down ”, he requested blond.

Many of his followers agreed with the actor’s statements. “The people who live in their bubble”, “Are they really scared?” and “They are outraged to see a man with a machete and are not outraged by others who incite the coup,” read the comments.

