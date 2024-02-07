The coffin with the body of the former Chilean president Sebastian Piñerawho died this Tuesday in a helicopter accident, arrived this Wednesday on a Chilean Air Force (FACh) plane to the Group 10 hangar at the Santiago airport and was received with honors by the country's president, Gabriel Boric, and several of his ministers.

The coffin, covered with a Chilean flag, was taken off the plane by uniformed FACh, while a military funeral hymn was playing, and transported a few meters in a wooden carriage, escorted by his children and some of his grandchildren, to a car that will take you to the old headquarters of the National Congress, in Santiago.

Piñera's wife, Cecilia Morel, traveled on the plane with part of her family and was warmly hugged by Boric upon arrival at the airport.

In the old headquarters of the National Congress, The former ruler will be watched first by the family and his closest collaborators in private and in the afternoon the venue will be opened to the public for citizens..

The Chilean Foreign Minister, Alberto van Klaveren, announced in a press conference hours before that the State funeral will be held on Friday morning at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Santiago and, “Once the mass is over, the remains will be transferred to the Parque del memoria Cemetery, but not before passing in front of La Moneda, where a tribute will be paid to them”.

The minister assured that the final details of the funeral honors are still being finalized and indicated that so far “they have no confirmation of which international leaders will participate in the funeral.”

At 3:30 pm local time this Tuesday (1:30 pm in Colombia), the helicopter that Piñera was piloting, along with three other people who managed to save themselves, crashed shortly after taking off over Lake Ranco, a tourist resort. located 800 kilometers south of Santiago, where he used to spend summers with his family.

The regional prosecutor of Los Ríos, Tatiana Esquivel, confirmed this Wednesday that the cause of death of the former president was “asphyxia due to submersion.”

This forensic data allows us to develop a more probable hypothesis of what the dynamics of this plane crash would have been like.

“This forensic data allows us to develop a more probable hypothesis of what the dynamics of this plane accident would have been like. In parallel, there is a technical team in Lago Ranco that is dedicated to carrying out all the respective expert reports,” he added.

No further details will be provided at this time, so It does not seem that the two main versions that are being considered can be clarified: a technical problem resulting from the bad weather conditions in the area, with strong wind and rain, or some physical problem of the president, which would have caused him to lose control and not be able to take off the seat belt.

Piñera, who governed Chile in two non-consecutive terms (2010-2014 and 2018-2022), is the second former president to die after the return to democracy in 1990. The first was the Christian Democrat Patricio Aylwin, leader of the Chilean transition in 2016.

A tireless politician and successful businessman, with one of the largest fortunes in the region, in 2010 Piñera became the first conservative president to reach La Moneda after the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) and embodied a more renewed right. that he was able to exercise some self-criticism on the regime.

The country's recovery after the devastating earthquake of 2010, the rescue of the 33 miners trapped for more than two months in the San José minethe wave of demonstrations in 2019, the pandemic and the early vaccination against the coronavirus are some of the milestones that their two governments marked.

EFE