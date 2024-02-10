After several hours of the operation carried out this Saturday, The private company Oxxean together with the Chilean Navy and the Public Ministry managed to extract the helicopter piloted by former president Sebastián Piñera at the time of his death in a plane crash in Lake Ranco, local media published.

The aircraft was covered with a black tarp and placed on a crane truck. In the images you can see that its propellers are damaged.

Now, the fuselage will be moved to a dock in Futrono, a service center on the northern shore of Lake Ranco. There, the Navy will deliver it to the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC), which will then take it to the Metropolitan Region, specifically to the commune of Cerrillos to begin the tests.

The image of the day in Chile. The moment when the helicopter in which President Sebastián Piñera crashed was refloated. He took much less time than had been speculated. pic.twitter.com/0uSvQQTPkL — José María Del Pino (@josemdelpino) February 10, 2024

The researchers' idea is to be able to elucidate how it fell, where it moved and the speed with which it impacted the lake.

The prosecution will also dispatch a series of offices, among them, to the helicopter manufacturing company and to the meteorological organizations in the area.

We will also seek to clarify what the last maintenance of the aircraft was. At 9 pm local time this Saturday, the regional prosecutor of Los Ríos, Tatiana Esquivel, is expected to provide details about the operation and the steps to follow in the investigation.

Earlier, Bautista Guerrero, one of the three survivors of the tragic accident, revealed how the events occurred. “Everything went very fast. We fell into the water. And there I managed to open the helicopter door.”recalled the 23-year-old young man, son of businessman Ignacio Guerrero, who was also traveling in the helicopter.

“Due to poor visibility, we turned around where we could see the coast better and there we ran into the water.” “I opened the door first, then I took off my seatbelt and, as the helicopter filled up, I got out. The headphones came off by themselves,” he added.

According to the newspaper Third, The aircraft, a Robinson R66 helicopter, managed to rise for only 90 seconds. Then he fell towards the pilot's side, that is, the former president. One of the propellers would have touched the water, causing the tilt and fall.

According to Guerrero, they all had the headphones required for the flight. “The last thing I heard well was that (the former president) would change course. Afterwards he could have said something else, but I no longer listened.”

LA NACIÓN (ARGENTINA) / GDA