The president of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, admitted this Monday that the Chilean health system is “at the limit of their abilities”.

The recognition of the president comes after the trans-Andean country registered more than 7,000 positive cases of coronavirus in the last 3 days, in addition to exceeding one million infections last week.

“In Chile we have been hard hit by this regrowthe, for this retaliation that has our health system at the limit of its capacities, “said the president during a press conference on Monday.

Piñera admitted that the rise in the number of COVID cases has put Chile’s health system “to the limit.” Photo: DPA

In the framework of the announcement of the influenza vaccination plan, which began this Monday, Piñera said that the country’s health system “continues to provide the medical care that patients need, but is at the limit of their capacities”, and that will now face its greatest challenge in history regarding vaccination.

At the same time, the vaccination plan against the coronavirus will continue, in which approximately 30 million doses must still be administered.

Together with the flu inoculation process, it represents “the greatest vaccination challenge that we have experienced in our entire history.”

The objective of the Chilean government is power vaccinate 8.4 million people against influenza within the target population (health workers, over 65 years or older, chronically ill, children from six months and pregnant women) before winter starts.

This flu vaccination campaign would end on June 5 or until the goal of 85% nationally is met.

Likewise, people who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 may attend to be vaccinated against influenza, 14 days after receiving the second dose against coronavirus.

So far, and starting on December 25, 2020, almost 7 million people in Chile have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the government.

According to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health yesterday, Chile has registered a total of 1,026,785 coronavirus cases and a total of 22,644 people have died.

The public and private integrated health system has only 189 critical beds available, with 2,884 hospitalized patients, 2,479 of them on mechanical ventilation.

In addition, this Monday new measures began to govern the mobility of people, including the closure of air borders throughout April, in which only the entry of residents who return to the country and essential and urgent trips will be allowed, and prohibits the entry of non-resident foreigners in Chile.

