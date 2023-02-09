Sebastián Muñoz will play for the first time in the Presidents Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Sebastian Muñoz
Sam Greenwood. Getty Images/AFP
Juan Sebastian Munoz
The contest will be held from September 23 to 25.
the colombian golfer Juan Sebastian Munoz was confirmed as one of the six chosen by the captain Trevor Immelmann for the team of Presidents Cup 2022.
The contest will be held at the Quail Hollow field in Charlotte (North Carolina) from September 23 to 25.
Muñoz finished in 51st place in the FedEx Cup and now he will make his debut in this tournament, joining Camilo Villegas as the only nationals who have played this competition.
By the way, Camilo Villegas will also be in this 2022 as Assistant Captain of the team.
