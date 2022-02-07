Following his sensational end-to-end victory on Saturday at the Dubai Autodrome, Sebastian Montoya He took a ninth and fourth place finish in the third session of the F3 Asia Regional races this Sunday.

When he took the reverse grid of the first race in 10th place, “product” of having won on Saturday, he got mixed up in traffic and had to relocate to the 29-car grid to avoid an accident. He then started from 20th place a forceful comeback until reaching a new group of the ‘top ten’ in box 9.

In the second race, from fourth place, he finished in the same place without being able to put the nose of his car in a convincing way in the leading trio in which his teammate, Arthur Leclerc won.

What leaves its passage through the Asian Regional

Sebastian Montoya and Juan Pablo Montoya Photo: Instagram: Marc Gene

It was an amazing weekend for Montoya’s team, Mumbai Falcons, because each of their runners won and made it 1-2-3 on Saturday and 1-3 in the first yesterday that went to Swedish Dino Beganovic.

Montoya ends his season in this series because he wants to preserve his rookie status for the europe series in which there is a maximum of previous races allowed to maintain that status.

What’s coming for Sebastian Montoya

Before European F3 starts on April 23, he will race in the 12 Hours of Sebring along with his father on March 19 in the DragonSpeed ​​team at the helm of a prototype in the LMP2 Oreca 07-Gibson class, which Juan Pablo will drive for the rest of the championship with Henrik Hedman.

Sebastian’s time in the Asia series gave much more than expected Well, he was learning and experiencing and finished with two victories, one of them in his first race as a rookie, in addition to three pole positions and several fastest laps.

More news

Luis Díaz: the hard blow to his knee that set off alarms in Liverpool

Juan Fernando Quintero: sad for the bad moment of the National Team

JOSE CLOPATOFSKY