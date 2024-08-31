Sebastian Montoya continues to risk everything for a victory in the Formula 3, something he did this Saturday in the race Monza in which he finished third, but the result could have been better.

Montoya made a comeback during the race and managed to secure the victory, but Tim Tamnitz was faster.

The son of Juan Pablo Montoya He did not have a good 2023 and finished 16th with 37 points and he started 2004 with the hope of fighting for the top positions.

This Saturday he found that important lap, which allowed him to fight in the front positions and benefited him from being fifth and second in Spa-Francorchamps, achieving his first podium of the year.

“Montoya had finished third in his qualifying group on Friday and sixth overall in the Italian temple of speed. Shortly afterwards, the cascade of penalties applied by the FIA ​​to the drivers in the category (there were 14 in total) left the Colombian in third place at the start,” said the Espn website.

And he added: “Montoya was lethal in the race to overcome Dino Beganovic and finished second. His second place was threatened by the attacks of the Mexican Santiago Ramos, who managed to overtake him, but the son of the former F1 driver recovered. Although he never questioned the victory of Tim Tamnitztook a great second place.”

Finally, the page noted that “Leonardo FornarolHe was ninth and will go into the feature race with a three-point advantage over Gabriele Mini (tenth). Luke Browning was seventh and closed the gap on the Italian leader to reach six points at the final, although he will have to start late on Sunday. Avid Lindblad lwill argue with mathematical chances, but hoping for a miracle to reduce the 19 points that separate him from Fornaroli, with the 26 that will be at stake in Monza.”