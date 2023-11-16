You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Sebastián Montoya racing in Formula 3.
The young Colombian driver, son of Juan Pablo Montoya, is in China preparing for the Grand Prix.
The Colombian pilot Sebastian Montoya (Telmex Claro) is getting ready to run this weekend the 70th edition ofl Macau Grand Prixin the Formula 3 category.
The setting, of course, is the urban layout of the Circuito da Guia, in China, which this year sees the return of the Formula 3 single-handed cars after three years of absence due to the pandemic and where the first qualifying session took place this Thursday.
This Friday, November 17, the second qualified session will take place for
determine the starting grid for the qualifying race on Saturday, November 18.
The winner of the qualifying race will start the race from first position. main race of 15 laps around the 6,120 km long track, which will take place this Sunday, November 19.
“We are in Macau for the race this weekend and the track is truly incredible, but quite complicated; However, we are learning and I believe that
With these F3 cars we will have quite fast competition,” explained Sebastián Montoya.
Unfortunately, the Colombian driver crashed this Thursday and ended up against the Lisbon wall after just two laps on the track.
However, the Claro team driver will have the opportunity to redeem himself tomorrow
in the second qualifying round. The best time of each driver recorded in classification 1 and classification 2 will be valid to form the starting grid for the classification race.
SPORTS
