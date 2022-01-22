Sebastián Montoya: this was the last lap of his great victory

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sebastián Montoya on the Asian podium.
He won the Formula Regional Asia.
He won the Formula Regional Asia.
January 22, 2022, 09:23 AM
Sebastian Montoya, driver of the Escudería Telmex Claro, won this Saturday in his debut race in the Asia Regional Formula and his first in formula cars, after starting from the privileged position and from there going out to dominate a competition with many mishaps held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
Montoya, of the PREMA Racing/ Mumbai Falcons, triumphed in an incident-filled season opener of the Asian Regional Formula Championship at the Yas Marina Circuit, in a race that ended with a safety car at the front of the field.
The first success in Sebastián Montoya’s career has finally arrived, after last F4 season he knocked on the door several times, but without being able to materialize his potential, closing the Italian championship with eight second places and two pole positions.
