Sunday, January 23, 2022
Sebastián Montoya: this was the last lap of his great victory

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 22, 2022
in Sports
Sebastian Montoya

Sebastián Montoya on the Asian podium.

He won the Formula Regional Asia.

He won the Formula Regional Asia.

Sebastian Montoya, driver of the Escudería Telmex Claro, won this Saturday in his debut race in the Asia Regional Formula and his first in formula cars, after starting from the privileged position and from there going out to dominate a competition with many mishaps held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Montoya, of the PREMA Racing/ Mumbai Falcons, triumphed in an incident-filled season opener of the Asian Regional Formula Championship at the Yas Marina Circuit, in a race that ended with a safety car at the front of the field.

It may interest you: (Pelé: the latest that is known about his state of health)

The first success in Sebastián Montoya’s career has finally arrived, after last F4 season he knocked on the door several times, but without being able to materialize his potential, closing the Italian championship with eight second places and two pole positions.

.
