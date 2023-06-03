Sebastián Montoya continues at full speed. The son of the legendary Juan Pablo Montoya began his journey at the Formula 3 Spanish Grand Prix this weekend with the same feeling of power with which he finished last weekend at the Monaco GP.

The young Colombian driver, from the Telmex-Claro Team, has found in recent days the rhythm that perhaps was elusive at the beginning of the season.

Montoya qualified Friday in seventh place for the feature race. Therefore, due to the inverted grid, he started in sixth place this Saturday in the sprint race. And, in fact, he didn’t need much time to demonstrate his speed, because in the first turn he had already gained a position.

However, on lap 15, when he was about to break into the top four of the race, Montoya suffered slight contact with Paul Aron, his former teammate at Prema Racing.

At that point, a puncture in his right front tire and the end of his claims to fight for the podium on the day.

(You can read: Sebastián Montoya in Formula 3: ‘With my last name the responsibility is greater’).

Montoya crashes and gets a puncture at the Spanish GP

Sebastián Montoya, driver of the Telmex-Claro Team. Photo: Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

Determined to go out and win, Montoya set one of the best times in the sprint of the Spanish GP in F3.



The Hitech team rider was within striking distance of Aron’s overtaking. But when he closed after opening to try to pass him, Montoya went off the track. And despite the lightness of the contact, his right front tire went flat.

Later, he received attention in the ‘boxes’ and managed to rejoin.

Ultimately, he came in 22nd for the day.

Problems for Sebastián Montoya in Barcelona The Colombian driver suffered a puncture in the sprint race of the Barcelona Grand Prix. ▶️ Don’t miss Formula 3 live on #StarPlusLA. pic.twitter.com/oY5hvhGTia – ESPN Colombia (@ESPNColombia) June 3, 2023

In the early hours of this Sunday, from 3 am, the main race of the Spanish GP in Formula 3.

More news

SPORTS