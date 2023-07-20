Sebastián Montoya seeks to get even at the Formula 3 Hungarian Grand Prix

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sebastian Montoya and his father, Juan Pablo Montoya.
Courtesy of Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool
Sebastian Montoya and his father, Juan Pablo Montoya.
Montoya comes from achieving two ‘top 10’.
Sebastián Montoya, driver of the Telmex-Claro Team, reaches the eighth round of Formula 3 in search of a good result that allows him to continue climbing in the general classification.
Montoya accelerates in Hungary
The 4381 km Mogyoród track, very close to Budapest, will host this scoring date of the FIA serial, which will start its actions on Friday, July 21 with practices, on Saturday 22 with qualifying and the Sprint race, and on Sunday 23 with the Feature, with which the day closes.
Sebastián Montoya, a Colombian from the Hitech team and a Red Bull junior driver, arrives in Hungary ranked thirteenth in the general standings of the championship with 29 points to his credit..
“We come from two top-10s at Silverstone last weekend, which has been a lot of learning, but we have worked with the team to continue improving and keep pushing for the last three rounds of the championship,” he said, thinking of this one in Budapest, Spa and Monza.
The Drivers’ Championship is led by Gabriel Bortoleto with 128 points, followed by Josep María Martí, with 92, while Gabriele Minì is in third position, tied at 77 with Paula. For its part, Trident leads the Teams Championship with 238 units, followed by Prema Racing with 225 and Hitech Pulse-Eight with 144.
Schedules of the Hungarian GP of F3
Friday July 21. Practice. 2:55 a.m.
Friday July 21. Qualification 8:05 a.m.
Saturday July 22. Sprint race. 2:50 a.m.
Sunday July 23. Main Race. 1:25 a.m.
*With information from the Press Office.
