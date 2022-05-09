Sebastián Montoya recounted how the accident was, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian won this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.
The Colombian abandoned the Imola Grand Prix.
The Colombian abandoned the Imola Grand Prix.
May 09, 2022, 10:16 AM
Sebastián Montoya suffered a shocking accident in the second race of the Imola Grand Prix, for the second day of the European Regional Formula 2022.
On Sunday he started from sixth, but Montoya lost positions and was later involved in a serious collision with Paul Aron and Pietro delli Guanti.
It may interest you: (Giro d’Italia 2022: Colombia has already won on the Etna volcano, video)
The car of Juan Pablo Montoya’s son was hit from behind and jumped from the blow.
According to his family, after the accident, Sebastián Montoya, the young driver of the Escudería Telmex Claro, “is perfect”.
Here are your statements.
