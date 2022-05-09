Sebastián Montoya recounted how the accident was, video

Sebastián Montoya suffered a shocking accident in the second race of the Imola Grand Prix, for the second day of the European Regional Formula 2022.

On Sunday he started from sixth, but Montoya lost positions and was later involved in a serious collision with Paul Aron and Pietro delli Guanti.

The car of Juan Pablo Montoya’s son was hit from behind and jumped from the blow.

According to his family, after the accident, Sebastián Montoya, the young driver of the Escudería Telmex Claro, “is perfect”.

Here are your statements.