The Telmex Claro driver in the Mumbai Falcons/PREMA Racing Sebastian Montoya finished third today the first race of the second round of the Asian Regional Formula (FRAC, for its acronym in English), but he still has two competitions left this Sunday to go after victory, although for now he has made the leap to the general leadership.

The young Colombian-American rider was the surprise of the first test of the season in Yas Marina, but Sebastián confirmed that the pole position was no coincidence, also staying in first position in qualifying for the first heat of this second scoring date of FRAC in Dubai.

So the Telmex Claro driver posted the best time this Saturday in the first qualifying session with a time of 1m34.335s, beating Hadrien David by a few thousandths, who instead got pole position in race 3, in a weekend Hectic week for Montoya, who in Q2 finished in eighth position with 1’m34.623s, half a second behind David’s 1m34.184s.

So was the race

Later, after the first race of this day, Hadrien David obtained his first victory in the Asian Formula Regional Championshippassing by the outside of Sebastián Montoya, and taking the lead of the race just on the second lap.

Montoya started strong from pole position, but David also had a good start from the other side of the front row and was able to apply pressure, staying in Montoya’s wake and passing him after two laps of fighting.

Then everything would be the heat of battle, although Sebastian was able to finish on the podium with a third place, in a competition that closed with a safety car in front of the bald man after Thomas Luedi collided.

By the way, after these results, Montoya climbs for now to the top of the rankings with 53 points.

Tomorrow, Sunday, two more races of this second day of the FRAC championship will be held.

Sebastián Montoya: ”It was a good day in general with pole position and a podium in the first race, in which we lacked a bit of speed. The first one was very fast but we fought very hard. In the end we were very close to moving up to second place, especially because of the safety car that made it difficult for us, but I am very happy with the results, we are leading the championship, it is not the whole championship but it feels good to lead, and tomorrow we will go with everything to continue improving”.

the overall

Classification

1.Montoya 53 points

2.Mini 43

3.Leclerc, Bortoleto 42

5.Crawford 36

6. Hadjar 3

sports