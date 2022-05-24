Sebastián Montoya, according to his identity document, is 17 years old. But his confidence when speaking shows that, with everything ahead of him, he already sees the future with the eyes of the present. And that clarity is explained by the sport he has been in since he couldn’t walk: motorsports.

The pilot, from the Telmex-Claro team, faces his third Grand Prix of the European Regional Formula (Frec) this weekend. He will do it in Monaco, the principality in which his father, Juan Pablo Montoya, reigned the 1st. June 2003 by winning the seventh GP on the Formula 1 calendar, the second victory of his career in the category. This fact, for the youngest of the Montoya litter, more than being a weight, is an additional reason to take his career to the top, because with his father, teacher, partner, coach and friend, the relationship also retains traits of a healthy rivalry.

Precisely, from Monaco, Sebastián Montoya answered a couple of questions to EL TIEMPO during a press conference of his sponsors about the great challenges he has taken on this year. In the dialogue, just like his father would do, he showed that what he wants is to win. The point is that he seeks to do it his way.

‘I don’t want to stop winning…’

Sebastián Montoya, leader of ‘rookies’ of the FREC. Photo: Courtesy of Sebastián Montoya’s press office

Despite the accident that took you out of the last race, at Imola, you lead the Frec 2022 rookie standings by quite a bit, and you’ve already been close to being in the top 3 in two days. Beyond the natural drive to win, what is Sebastian Montoya’s true goal this season?

I honestly think my goal this year is to win the rookie championship. This year’s level is quite high. However, it has gone very well for us. In Imola it was a complicated situation. I had a couple of mistakes, but I learned enough for what follows. I go with a firm step. It is true that I am going for the rookies, but I also want to win races and finish at the top of the championship overall. I did so well in Asia (he had three podiums in three weekends) that I don’t want to stop winning…

In the talk we had before the 12 Hours of Sebring, the first race in which he shared a car with his dad, there was talk of the possibility that he would be on more circuits with him. Personally, she did very well there… what options for future competitions are you considering?

The result I had in Sebring left me quite happy. I think I have shown that I am not the little son of Juan Pablo Montoya. I am here to make my career. Of course, having my dad is a reference that I have to win, so I’ve always been very competitive with him. For now, I don’t know what race we will have. Hopefully in the future I can do something.



You were with your dad over the weekend at the Imsa Mid Ohio race he had with Dragonspeed, the team they raced with at Sebring…

Yes, I was there. My dad was coming from racing at Indy on Saturday and then he went to Mid Ohio on Sunday. Due to weather conditions, at one point it was thought to cancel the Indy race and do it on Sunday. By the time they said that, I was already the number two driver to ride in Mid Ohio. It would have been amazing because he didn’t know the track, but he had ridden the car. Ultimately, thank God, my dad was able to run and they didn’t win the race for nothing (laughs).

This weekend, you in Monaco and he in Indianapolis to run the 500 Miles.

Yeah. It’s a pretty stressful weekend for both of us. I’m going to try to do the best I can on my side and try to communicate with him to see how it goes. Monaco is a very interesting thing, especially because my dad did well here. My mentality is to score points for the championship. Honestly, it makes me a little sad not to be there, but I hope it goes well for him.

The last few months have been decisive for your career… what has changed the most for you?

Without a doubt, trust. The results I have obtained on the tracks have led me to feel much more confident behind the wheel. That is reflected in the day to day. And the best thing is that every day I will feel better…

