The penultimate round of the FIA Formula 3 Championship It runs this Saturday Spa-Francorchamps, in Belgium, where the Claro driver of the Telmex Team, Sebastián Montoya, son of the Colombian driver Juan Pablo Montoya, is traveling.

Before the summer break and the grand finale of the season in MonzaItaly, from August 30 to September 1, this weekend the Sprint and Feature of the ninth round of the series will be run and all the contenders want to go into the break with as many points as possible.

Sebastian Montoya Photo:Team Clear Share

The Colombian works hard in this interlude between Hungary and Belgiumin order to solve some problems and be able to face the layout of the route in the best possible way. Spa-Francorchams.

“I know the track well, I have had some good duels there and I have also collected some good points. But it is a difficult circuit, especially because of the weather, and we will have to be very careful not to be eliminated early,” said Sebastian.

The fundamental thing, he specified Montoya“We will need to score important points so that we can go to the summer break and return with full batteries for the last round of the season, in Monza, Italy, at the end of August and the beginning of September.”

Sebastian Montoya in Formula 3 Photo:Credit @FotoFormulaK Share

It has not been an easy season for Sebastián Montoya, who set himself the goal of moving up to Formula 2, but has not been able to stand out on the track due to some technical problems.

At the moment, Montoya is in 19th place in the championship Formula 3 World Championship with 16 units. And the Colombian added the first points in the Australian Grand Prix, when he won 3 points in the sprint and 8 in the Feature. At Imola he scored one point in the Feature, and at Silverstone he won 4 points.

Sebastian Montoya Photo:@FotoFormulaK Share

The race will be qualified this Saturday at 9 a.m. Colombian time and can be watched on Disney+. The Feature will be run on Sunday from 8 a.m. Colombian time.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS