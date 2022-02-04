Sebastian Montoya, rider of the Telmex-Claro team, began his third weekend in the Championship in Dubai Asia Regional Formulain which he will play three races on February 5 and 6 at the Dubai Autodrome, where this Friday he started with his team Mumbai Falcons India Racing, with the practice session.

Precisely, the series sanctioned by the FIA ​​repeats the scenario after just last week the second round of this season was negotiated here, a day in which the young Montoya achieved pole position in the classification and a third place podium in the first heat .

It may interest you: (Alligators: why is Colombia’s title in the Caribbean Series so great?)

Now, the version of the track will be 4.29 kilometers long and 15 curves that are traversed clockwise, in three competitions agreed at 30-minute races each, as established in the category regulations.

Its objectives

For now, Sebastián is sixth in the general classification with 53 points in his personal account, second in the Rookie Cup with 90 units, while his team, Mumbai Falcons India Racing, leads the team table with 121 units. .

For now and after the first tests this Friday, Sebastián is positive and with great confidence, since, he has said, “we have been working very hard to be able to continue fighting for victories and we have the rhythm to achieve them”

This will be Sebastián’s last date in the championship, as he will then travel to the United States to run the 12 H of Sebring with his father and after that start his season fully in the FRECA European Regional Formula.

It may interest you: (Alligators: the managers of the historic title of the Caribbean Series)

With information from the press office