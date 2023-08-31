Sebastian Montoyapresent and future of Colombian motorsports, culminates in the early hours of this Sunday its first full season in Formula 3.

After a year of ups and downs, in which throughout the main races and sprints he has had one podium, eight top 10 finishes, one disqualification and three retirements, the son of the legendary Juan Pablo Montoya hopes to “get the thorn out” at the Italian Grand Prix and get his first win in the category.

He Monza Circuit, in which on September 16, 2001 his father won his first race in Formula 1, it is presented as the dream scenario. And hours after the start, in a chat with EL TIEMPO, the junior driver for Red Bull and the Telmex-Claro Team confesses that the best ally to try to achieve it is what he has acquired in his debut in F3: experience. Sebastián Montoya starts in Formula 3: “With my last name the responsibility is greater”

In the absence of a race, what balance do you make of your first season?

Phew, I think that whatever happens in Monza the balance is the same. What stands out the most from this year is that I have had a lot of speed and I have learned a lot. Of course, at the same time I think I have to keep improving to get good results. At the end of the day, you want to win and go as fast as you can, but you have to take advantage of whatever you can, good or bad, to gain experience. The balance, without a doubt, is learning.

What has been the most valuable lesson?

Perhaps one does not talk about it on a day-to-day basis, but this sport today is much more than driving. You have to understand that there is learning to drive, but also the understanding of the use of tires and the dynamics of a season of weekends in the elite, that after all that is F3, the prelude to the top there is, Formula 1. One has to assume the mentality and adapt in this real jump: it is the clash with the problems of the weekend and with the best drivers in the world.

At the beginning of the year the goal was to finish in the top 10 and today it is 15. Do you feel good about the results?

Yes… I feel good because there are things that are out of my hands. One understands that it fails, but the trick is to understand why it fails and why things don’t work out, what can one do in that situation. Likewise, I look at some shocks that have affected me and I say: the idea of ​​what I did was not bad, so I must see where its execution failed. It is necessary to see how the damage of the risk that is going to be taken is minimized, because to win you have to take risks, and I always try to do it.

How do you live that your two teammates are above you in the table?

Mini (Gabriele) is very fast in one lap, and Browning (Luke) also knows how to move on the track. I think that, despite the results, I have the best running speed in the team. The three of us are in F1 team academies; me, at RedBull; Mini, in Alpine; and Browning, in Williams, so we are elite competitors. The car has not been where we wanted and I think I need to adapt to that

Your father taught the country the complex relationship of a driver with his team… How has it happened to you?

Honestly, the philosophy of the team is sooooo different than what I’ve been used to. I think he’s good at many things, but there are others that we need to improve, but with one race to go we’re going to throw it all away. The idea is to finally win.

What was the hardest part?

It is very hard to answer that question because in these last categories in F1 the teams understand that they put the car and one drives as they believe it should be. That is very complicated because we are not the same drivers and our driving style is different. I still think that the team finds it difficult when the car is the same, but each one says a different thing… and it has been somewhat complicated, but it could be worked on much better.

Have you suffered then with the car?

Yes, but the speed is very good, so we are fast and that is what matters most to me. We have not had the luck that we have always wanted, but there we are.

Hitech passed its candidacy to join the F1 grid in 2026…

Yeah!! Hitech is growing a lot and of course that drives one to go for the goal.

Good money came to the team…

Yes, there is good money to enter Formula 1 (laughs). It is still necessary to wait for what happens because several teams have made it clear that they do not want another team on the grid. I hope to arrive at some point, the other year I will continue in Formula 3.

His other challenge this year has been the European Le Mans Series, with his dad in the same car. How have you felt?

It’s really good because, although we couldn’t win, we had a lot of speed, and that motivates my dad and me to see who is the fastest on each track. That competition helps me.

The weight of the last name has always been there, but do you think there is more pressure for a Montoya already in the elite?

Maybe yes, here the people of course look at me like: ‘Oh, that’s Montoya’s son!?’ And yes, I am the son of Juan Pablo Montoya, but I am also more than that. Then the pressure is felt, but honestly it does not dominate me, it is a reality that motivates, but does not limit.

Juan Pablo Montoya, Sebastián’s teacher and confidant, analyzes his first year in Formula 3.

How do you define Sebastián’s season?

It’s tricky because the results don’t show what you’ve actually done. It is very sad that we are so competitive, that he is so close to achieving a podium in so many races and they end up taking him away or he gets tangled up… the truth is that everything has happened to him. From that point of view, I feel a little sorry for him because he has not been able to reap what he is sowing, but the truth is that for his first year in Formula 3 he did everything as it had to be.

What has to improve for the next year?

I have criticized him that he has to choose where he launches to overtake. I really appreciate that you take risks, but you have to do it in places where there are possibilities of getting ahead. You cannot take risks when you have 90% chance of losing.

What is the biggest lesson this season has taught you?

Sebastián has learned that he has to classify very well. The biggest problem is that he doesn’t like how they square the car for qualifying. He suffers a lot with the car, he doesn’t turn, he doesn’t complete the curves…

How is the relationship with the team?

I let him manage the relationship with his engineers, after all it’s his career, not mine

You don’t get in…

I try not to get involved, and when it’s dramatic I get involved, but first I prefer that he handle it, that he get involved, that he learn to put his face. It is very easy if the father does everything for him, but sooner or later he touches him, as they say in English, “face the music” and put his face to the problem. The sooner he learns it, the better for him.

Their shapes seem different…

Sebastián is afraid of being confrontational, he is very loved… I am the complete opposite, I don’t give a damn what I have to do, but I look for the result.

Does age have anything to do with it?

One in motorsport cannot be a child. He worries about having a good harmony in the team, but I tell him: if the car is bad, what good is harmony? Harmony matters little to me, I fight and then one gets angry… (laughs), but he must decide his balance.

The Montoyas compete and learn together

