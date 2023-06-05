Monday, June 5, 2023
Sebastián Montoya closes his adventure in the Spanish F3 GP with a seventh position

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 5, 2023
in Sports
0
Sebastián Montoya closes his adventure in the Spanish F3 GP with a seventh position


close

Sebastian Montoya

The pilot Sebastián Montoya.

Photo:

Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

The pilot Sebastian Montoya.

The Colombian pilot, son of Juan Pablo Montoya, continues to add to the penultimate step in F1.

Sebastian Montoyadriver of the Telmex Claro Team, lived a black and white weekend on the 4,657 km Barcelona track, during round five of the Formula 3 season.

Montoya scores points in the Spanish Formula 3 GP

Montoya, also a Red Bull junior rider, from the Hitech team, added six points by rescuing a seventh place in the main race, that allow him to be ranked 12th in the general classification, with 23 units.

However, in the sprint he was penalized as while fighting with the Estonian Paul Aron, his former Prema Racing teammate, on lap 15, he went off the track at turn 1 and did not stay to the left before rejoining the race. turn 3, dropping from P22 to P26 in the final results.

This Sunday, the Spanish Josep María Martí, from Campos Racing, got the victory. The Argentine Franco Colapinto returned to the podium and the Bosnian Swede Dino Beganovic maintained his regularity and took third place.

(Also: Sebastián Montoya in Formula 3: ‘With my last name the responsibility is greater’).

The FIA ​​Formula 3 Championship has a short break before a busy schedule of four race weekends in five weeks in a row.

See also  Venice, Zanetti: "The League told us that we play and we introduce ourselves"

The action begins with round 6 and a visit to Spielberg from June 30 to July 2.

More news

SPORTS
*With information from the Press Office.

