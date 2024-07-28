The Colombian pilot Sebastian Montoya He showed all his skill this Sunday in the early hours of the morning on the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit and had the best race so far this year in the Formula 3.

Montoya arrived at the Belgian Grand Prix with just 16 points and in 19th place after eight very complicated races in which he could score little due to the performance of the car and the problems he suffered in previous races.

Sebastian Montoya in Formula 3 Photo:Sebastian Rozendaal Share

Montoya scores in Belgium

This weekend, almost everything went perfectly for the 18-year-old driver who flew through the qualifying and finished in fourth place. In the sprint race he scored six points after finishing in eighth place; however, due to the penalty to his rivals, he moved up to fifth position. This Sunday he was fast on the track to claim his first podium of the season.

Sebastian Montoya, Juan Pablo Montoya’s son, started very well at the starting line and was very solid on the track, making the most of his repertoire to stay with that second place on the podium that allows him to add 18 points in the Formula 3 World Championship.

“We left Spa with a trophy. It was a very good weekend and we earned points. In practice we did very well in the session. In qualifying we hit the ground running, the car was very good and we were able to do a very good lap and we were fourth in the fight, it was a very positive thing,” said the Colombian driver after getting on the podium.

Sebastián Montoya, driver of the Telmex-Claro Team. Photo:Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool Share

“Yesterday I was able to finish in the top-5… This morning I started well, but I couldn’t fight for the victory because of the Safety Cars, But the speed was very good and it was very positive. We thank the team, I am very happy with everything,” he added.

Very good harvest for Sebastian montoya in Belgium, as he added 24 points this weekend and reached 15th position in the World Cup Formula 3 after reaching 40 points. Now, a short summer break is coming for the Colombian, who must prepare for the last challenge of the year in Monza.

“I’m happy and more than relieved. It’s about time! The speeds have been really good all year, especially in the races. We’ve had really good pace but we were a bit lacking in qualifying. Since Barcelona, ​​we’ve started to find that pace again, the team has done a great job and we’ve improved the car. I’m honestly quite happy with that. It took a while but it finally came, and at the right time. We’ve got the summer break and then Monza and I said at the beginning of the weekend that I wanted a good result here and to build momentum for the final round of the championship.”

Sebastian Montoya Photo:Credit @FotoFormulaK Share

HAROLD YEPES

