Monday, April 25, 2022
Sebastián Montoya, best rookie at the start of the European Regional Formula

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2022
in Sports
Sebastián Montoya, best rookie at the start of the European Regional Formula
Photo:

Courtesy of the press office of Sebastián Montoya

The Colombian driver was eighth in both the first and second races.

In Monza, the first circuit of the 2022 season of the European Regional Formula (FREC), Colombian driver Sebastián Montoya climbed to the podium in Saturday’s race and in Sunday’s for being the best rookie in the competition.

Montoya, in Monza

Sebastian Montoya

Montoya, in celebration of his status as best debutant.

Photo:

Courtesy of Sebastián Montoya’s press office

In both starts, the 17-year-old rider finished in eighth position and showed that his performance in the last Asian Regional Formula, in which he had three pole positions and three podiums, was not a mere coincidence.

This Sunday, Montoya, from the Telmex Claro team and the Prema team, arrived 5 seconds and 301 thousandths behind Paul Aron, the Estonian driver who took first place in the race.

(Also: Liverpool, an author team (Último tango)).

The other Colombian, Nicolás Baptiste, finished in 29th position this Sunday.

The next GP of the European Regional Formula will be between May 7 and 8, in Imola.

SPORTS

