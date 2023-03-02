Sebastian Montero he left for England at the age of 16 with the intention of playing professional football in Europe. He didn’t make it, but he found three factors to build his future: his faith, his desire to study and people who guided him to train as a coach.

Montero, born in Bogotá, stayed up all night studying, made long trips by car and train to volunteer at the Crystal Palace and now, for a couple of months, he has been part of the coaching staff of the minor divisions of the Chelsea, one of the greats of the Premier League and European champion in 2021.

“I am in a position that I never imagined being in. Already at Crystal Palace I was living a dream, but when Chelsea gives me the opportunity, it is a privilege and an honor”, says Montero, who, at 28, in addition to already having a B license to direct, even professional football , already has a master’s degree and is finishing a doctorate, all related to sports.

Soccer was a childhood longing, but he reached it through faith in God. “I started in fairplay (the same club where he started Radamel Falcao Garcia). My father is Catholic, my mother converted to Christianity. As a child, before playing soccer, relationships at home were difficult, the financial situation was complicated. My mom started looking for help, praying, reading the Bible. At 13, 14 years old, I made an individual decision: my mom keeps leading me to this, let’s be careful. And through that I got into soccer,” she explained.

Curiously, despite the studies he has today, Sebastián never went to a school in Colombia. “Those who taught me to read and write, they taught me geography, mathematics, were my brothers and my parents. My dad is from La Dorada. He had a philosophy, develop values, integrity, to be a good person in the future. And when we turned 13, 14 years old, when we already knew what we wanted to do in life, he supported us. At that age I went to an institute to validate the baccalaureate, to see where they would level me. I took the Icfes exam: nothing promising. And there I started with soccer, my parents supported me, ”he recalled.

From Fair Play he went to the Sub 18 of Santa Fe and at the age of 16 he went to try England. “He did some trials with Queen’s Park Rangers, West Ham and Tottenham. During that experience as a player I met many people. The soccer industry appears to be very large but in reality, everyone knows each other. There were some people who linked me to some training courses, ”he explained. “A year and a half passed and I realized that I was not going to be able to become a professional player in England, so I decided to pay attention to some courses that in Colombia are not so valued but here they are, focused on sports science, sports studies in management, in training,” he added.

While beginning to study, Montero began training with children in very small academies. And he also realized a factor that ended up opening several doors for him.

“I am not a goalkeeper, but goalkeeper training caught my attention. Little ones came to train and I didn’t know how to work them. So I decided to take that course. There I contacted a trainer of the Crystal Palace. He liked my work and invited me to work with them,” Montero said.

Sebastián Montero spent six years at Crystal Palace before being hired by Chelsea.

The beginning with this club, today twelfth in the Premier League table, was not easy for Sebastián, not because they did not offer him opportunities, but because he spent the first 18 months as a volunteer.

“I helped out at games, meetings and training sessions and after that time, they formally offered me a job. I lasted six years until January of this year. They were six years of many experiences, of learning professional sports training here in England with various ages. I came in to help train the goalkeepers, but they at Crystal Palace realized that my passion was to train the boys and I was doing well, so that’s why they offered me the job, ”he said.

The sacrifices to prepare as a coach

In those first 18 months he had to move a lot, literally, to continue studying and to live. He did volunteer work and gave some private classes. His parents also helped him financially.

“In my undergraduate, my supervisor was the director of the academy in Oxford United, who today plays in League One (third division). There was an opening there: I started coaching the Under 12 girls. Geographically, I live where the 2012 Olympics were held, east of London. To go to Crystal Palace it took me an hour and a half to the south. And to Oxford, the journey was one hour and 45 minutes. And I also had to study, ”she recalled. “Fortunately, my brother was here with me at that time, so sometimes he would drive, I would go in the passenger seat and there I would write my thesis, or read. But sometimes I also had to put cones and balls in a backpack and get on a train to do training, ”she added.

Montero did his first level at Southgate College, and then went on to the University of Hertfordshire. “The title was Sports Studies and I focused on training. He did two theses, one practical and one written, on integral holistic training. I went to interview coaches from West Ham, Chelsea, Arsenal, Oxford, coaches from different categories. The results of that thesis were very important because the coaches said that they could only do up to a certain point, what they believe and their methodology, but some decisions come from above, ”he explained.

That job led Sebastián to go up to another level of studies. “I went to do my master’s degree in leadership of sports institutions to understand how they were structured, how was the monetary business behind the academies, the regulations. So I interviewed the same coaches again to see what their relationship was like with the managers of the academies. And I also interviewed managers. I shared those results with the Football Federation and they liked it. Hand in hand with the master’s degree, I was already doing my level 2 as a trainer. Crystal Palace helped me to do level 3, which is already the B License to manage as a professional coach in England”, he pointed out.

Since 2020, Montero began doing his doctorate at Loughborough University, the same one where he did his master’s degree. “It is a little more specific research on the integral emotional well-being of coaches and looking at how the dynamics in these structures help or not the development of young people in the academies. I am in the final phase to finish writing my thesis chapters and hopefully I will deliver this year,” he said. Sebastián, who also went from a dedicated student to a professorfor four years, in the same modules in which he learned.

The jump from Crystal Palace to Chelsea

Earlier this year, Montero applied for a vacancy in Chelsea’s youth ranks. “I had been at Crystal Palace for six years and I saw that Chelsea take great care of their coaches and their organization, it was difficult to find an opportunity there. A vacancy came up recently: I decided to apply, ”he recalled.

Sebastian went through two filters. The first, an interview, in which he was asked about his philosophy of developing academy players. Then, they took him to a court to lead a training session. Eight weeks ago he signed his link with the London club.

Sebastián Montero, Chelsea Under-12 coach. Photo: Chelsea Football Club

Montero is now part of a huge structure, which is regulated by the English Federation. “The Premier League released a book in 2011 with all the rules that the academies had to comply with. Category 1 is the one with a certain level of finances, with facilities like those of the first team and connected with the first squad. There is Chelsea. It must have a certain number of full-time employees and others part-time, they must have psychologists, educational tutors, nutritionists. The club has to provide food before or after training, they have to provide transportation if they need it, they have to have two coaches per group, a supervisor for every three or four categories”, he explained.

The categories start from sub 9 and sub 10 (playing 7 against 7) ​​and sub 11 (with 9 against 9 teams). The sub 12, in which Sebastián is, is the first to play 11 against 11. From 16 years onwards, the players already sign a contract, and the training categories go up to the sub 21. Today,

Montero will begin the course to obtain the A License in January 2024, which would allow him to direct professional soccer. But for now he is going step by step.

“My desire is to progress in my knowledge and to be able to help categories that are a little more independent, with a little more responsibility. My desire is to obtain the A license and thus be able to train an under 15, under 16, which is what I personally believe would be very useful for me in a few years, due to my methodology for the integral development of the players. And in the long term there is a motivation to be able to help Colombian soccer, be it at an educational level with the coaches, educational with the players, or some opportunity with youth teams and help Colombian boys who are here in academies ”, he concluded.

