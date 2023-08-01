Sebastián Marset, the Uruguayan drug trafficker with a thousand faces, who came to dominate the logistics of drug trafficking through the Hidrovía, escaped again.

No one can catch him for three years. He was detected in a mansion where he had lived for ten months in an area that is one of the main cocaine producers in the world. Although he was supposed to be surrounded, and more than 2,200 policemen were looking for him in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Boliviamanaged to flee with his wife and three children.

The strangest thing about this plot is that marsetwho used a false identity, had been away since at least 2021, from the ports near Asunción, and through that fluvial highway, more than 40 tons of drugs which ended up being seized in Belgium and the Netherlands.

(We recommend you read: James Rodríguez: date and time of his official presentation in Sao Paulo)

In his refuge in Bolivia, while he was wanted by the forces of three countries and by the North American DEA, he played in a Bolivian professional soccer team, where he wore the number 23 jersey. The matches were broadcast on social media.

Marset has arrest warrants from three countries –Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia– and is required by the USAthrough his drug enforcement agency, the DEA.

Marset is also suspected of managing cocaine smuggling through the Paraná-Paraguay Waterway, thanks to his ties to the Brazilian First Capital Command (PCC). At least from 2021, from the ports near Asunción, and through that river highway, more than 40 tons of drugs left that ended up being seized in Belgium and the Netherlands.

(You can also read: Video: Dani Alves, prosecuted for sexual assault with bail of 150,000 euros)

As reported by the Bolivian Minister of Government, Eduardo Del Castillo, the day before yesterday afternoon, intelligence agents of the Bolivian Police located marset with his wife, Gianina Garcia Troche, of Paraguayan nationality, and their three children, in a mansion in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, but managed to evade the operation.

The Bolivian police raided eight properties in Santa Cruz de la Sierra and seized 17 rifles, one pistol, 1,915 ammunition, 28 chargers for various types of weapons, four bulletproof vests, a motorcycle, 31 vehicles, and four quadricycles.

(You can also read: The Colombian team receives a terrible attack from the German press: ‘unsportsmanlike’)

The Uruguayan drug trafficker has links in Bolivia with the Lima Lobo clan, which is suspected of being one of the operators of the plane who had an accident in Chaco two weeks ago, where they kidnapped 357 kilos of cocaine.

THE NATION / GDA

ARGENTINA.