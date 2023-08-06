Still from a video shared by Sebastián Marset. Reuters

The appearance and escape of the Uruguayan drug lord Sebastián Marset in Bolivia has been important and controversial news in three South American countries. Marset is a “high value” criminal, as described by a Bolivian authority, who in the last decade has acted in Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. He is involved in transporting cocaine to the northern hemisphere, among other serious crimes. The biggest of them, the suspicion that he is behind the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, which occurred in Colombia in May 2022. “We are facing one of the largest drug traffickers seen in Bolivia and in our region in recent times, with a wealth of of tens or hundreds of millions of dollars,” the Bolivian Minister of Government, Eduardo del Castillo, told EL PAÍS. In the actions that were carried out in recent days to try to capture him in the city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra (east of La Paz), the police seized assets for some 10 million dollars, reveals the minister.

“We hope to catch him soon, or failing that, help to catch him in other countries in the region,” says Del Castillo. Despite the huge operation deployed by the Bolivian police since Marset fled the siege on July 29, they have not been able to catch him. It is assumed that he is with his wife and his four children, his brother Diego, also wanted for drug trafficking, and a group of armed “mercenaries” who helped him escape by reducing and beating the policemen who were on the spot. about to stop it. The Bolivian authorities determined that his main figurehead, whom they did not identify, escaped to Brazil through the border city of Puerto Suárez. Marset may have done the same.

The fugitive had time to film a video to blame his escape on the head of the Special Force to Fight Drug Trafficking (FELCN), Ismael Villca. “Thanks to the help of the director of the FELCN I was able to leave, because he told me that the minister [Del Castillo] He had already issued an arrest warrant against me,” said the Uruguayan in a recording that reached the Bolivian media. “And, well, he grabbed a plate and told me to leave,” he denounced. The police and the government backed Villca and considered the video a distraction.

It is not the first time that Marset has sent messages through the press. He already did it last year in Uruguay, a country that gave him a passport that allowed him to leave prison in Dubai, where he had fallen at the end of 2021 for carrying a forged Paraguayan document. Marset denied in a video that he was a drug trafficker and defended the lawyer who had helped him process the document that saved him from the Dubai immigration police. Now he has asked in Bolivia for the release of the people around him who were arrested, including front men for his businesses, but also soccer players from the second division team he managed in El Torno, a municipality near the city of Santa Cruz. The detainees are accused of helping in the escape of the drug trafficker.

Marset is called the “man with a thousand faces” for his ability to obtain false identities. The passport that he obtained in Uruguay, the country of his birth, bore his real name. The issuance of the passport opened a political crisis in Montevideo, with accusations between senior officials and an ongoing parliamentary investigation. Years earlier, in 2019, Marset had obtained a Bolivian passport under the name of Gabriel de Souza Beuner, an alias with which he operated in Paraguay during that time, before becoming an important kingpin of the regional mafias.

See also Greta Thunberg was arrested by German police during the protest

After his release in early 2022 in Dubai, where a commando of the South American drug ring is supposed to operate, Marset disappeared. “There was data that showed that he was in Asia or the Middle East and later it was believed that he was in Central America,” said the head of Interpol in Paraguay, Carlos Duré. But he was in Bolivia where, according to Duré, he had a structure set up years before. Here he did not act with the Bolivian document that he possessed, but with a Brazilian one with the name of Luis Paulo Amorím Santos.

His arrival in Bolivia at the beginning of 2022 coincides with several important events in his biography: in February of that year, the Paraguayan police operation A Ultranza took place, which dismantled his network in Paraguay. In May, the international arrest warrant against him came out. That same month, he was assassinated in Colombia, where he was spending his honeymoon, the Paraguayan prosecutor who directed A Ultranza, Marcelo Pecci, a crime with which he is linked to Marset. The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, linked him directly to the assassination of the prosecutor.

In the year that he lived in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Marset acquired the El Torno soccer club, in the best Pablo Escobar style, which in the eighties financed Atlético Nacional in Colombia. According to the prosecution, the Uruguayan was engaged in money laundering through real estate trading. This business allowed him to lead a luxurious life, as shown by the list of mansions and vehicles that were seized from him. He also had weapons: the police seized 17 automatic rifles and one pistol. In one of his houses, more than $400,000 was found inside a closet, in a black bag.

The Marset case has brought international and domestic complications to the Bolivian government. The Paraguayan authorities revealed to the press that in February they had already warned of the presence in Bolivia of Marset and two other “big shots” who had committed crimes in Paraguay. The Paraguayan version found the Bolivians on the wrong foot, who had another version. “We received information that this subject was in our country in June at a meeting of Mercosur interior ministers,” says Eduardo del Castillo. He acknowledges that there was a Paraguayan-Bolivian police meeting in February, “but the issue” of Marset was not touched upon, he points out. After the interdict, Bolivia sent the Vice Minister of Social Defense and Controlled Substances to Paraguay. The official reason is to exchange information about the fugitive.

The Bolivian government also suffers internal attacks. The former Minister of Government of the governments of Evo Morales, Carlos Romero, has become a constant and stark critic of Del Castillo. His battle is part of the declared war between the two factions into which the pro-government Movement for Socialism (MAS) has divided. Former minister Romero said that Marset’s arrest could have been made at any time, since the 32-year-old man was walking freely through the streets of Santa Cruz. And he accused the police of clumsiness for allowing the suspect to escape. He also denied being responsible for Marset having Bolivian documentation. It is not the first time that the Bolivian politician has made accusations of government protection for drug trafficking. In the past, Del Castillo has warned that he will file criminal charges against him for slander. The Bolivian minister points out that more regional collaboration is needed to obtain better results against drug trafficking. “Countries isolated against a transnational crime have limitations. We must take a step forward and regionalize the fight” he urged.

