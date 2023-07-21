Sebastián Marset in a photograph spread on social networks.

The times when Uruguayans needed to go to digital platforms to get doses of melodramas about drug traffickers, drugs and organized mafia, are long gone. Defined by the authorities as a “dangerous and heavy drug trafficker”, the Uruguayan Sebastián Marset, 32, is in the news almost daily in Uruguay and shakes society with a record that links him to the First Uruguayan Cartel and other crimes committed outside borders. Among these, Marset appears as the alleged leader of a network dedicated to drug trafficking in Paraguay and his name appears associated with the murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, which occurred in Colombia in May 2022.

The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, pointed him out without hesitation as the author of that homicide, in a posted tweet on August 12 of last year. “The investigation into the murder of the Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci committed by the Uruguayan drug trafficker Marset in Colombian territory shows that long ago drug trafficking ceased to be a bilateral Colombian-American problem and is today an American and world problem,” wrote Petro.

While Colombia tries to identify the masterminds responsible for this crime, Paraguay follows the clues that may lead to the whereabouts of Marset, a fugitive from justice after obtaining his Uruguayan passport in a jail in Dubai. In parallel, the Uruguayan Prosecutor’s Office is carrying out a criminal investigation to determine how it was possible for Marset to obtain the passport in those circumstances. In August, this case will have the heads of the Interior and Foreign ministries investigated, in addition to 11 other people involved in the issuance of the document.

“I don’t know what the doubt is, the legislation is very clear,” Uruguayan Interior Minister Luis A. Heber told the press when asked in August 2022 about the passport in question. According to official information, Marset processed it while he was imprisoned in the Arab emirate, where he had been arrested in September 2021 for traveling with falsified Paraguayan documentation. The issuance process, which included the participation of several officials and the offices of Marset’s lawyer in Uruguay, was carried out in accordance with current regulations, as explained by the authorities.

With passport in hand, Marset regained his freedom in February 2022. Until now, he managed to evade the international arrest warrant issued a month later by Interpol Paraguay, when his whereabouts were no longer known. Finding him does not seem like an easy task, given the chameleon-like career of the Uruguayan, who according to the chronicles has moved in drug trafficking networks, but also in soccer, singing or the production of shows, especially in Paraguay, where he moved after serving a prison sentence in Uruguay.

In 2013 and at the age of 21, Marset had been prosecuted in Montevideo for three crimes of drug trafficking. That year he admitted to being the recipient of the 450 kg of marijuana seized in Operation Wayra, the newspaper reported. daily, coordinated between Uruguay and Paraguay. He regained his freedom in 2018 and left the country, after being prosecuted without prison for a homicide. He passed through Bolivia and ended up in Paraguay, where he appeared as a music producer and professional soccer player, activities that he would have used for money laundering. In 2021, he left Paraguay and tried to reach Turkey, but ended up being detained in Dubai.

Within the framework of the anti-drug mega-operation At any cost Py, developed in Paraguay in February 2022, Marset was accused of being one of the leaders of the structure dedicated to containerized cocaine trafficking from Paraguay to Europe. “We see him as a kind of manager of the waterway (Paraná-Paraguay),” the head of Paraguay’s Anti-Drug Prosecutors, Marco Alcaraz, told the newspaper about Marset. The nation. From this operation, carried out, among others, by the prosecutor Pecci assassinated in Colombia, Marset is indicated as the organizer of the consignment of 16 tons of cocaine destined for European countries.

Political storm in Uruguay

In Uruguay, the red alert issued by Interpol against Marset shook the political scene. In March 2022, legislators from the opposition Broad Front (FA-center-left) requested information from the Ministries of the Interior and Foreign Relations about the process that ended in the delivery of the passport to Marset. Following this request for reports, in August 2022 a parliamentary interpellation took place against the heads of those portfolios, which led to the decision of the Prosecutor’s Office to initiate a criminal investigation.

According to what has transpired, in the first days of August the Economic Crimes Prosecutor, Alejandro Machado, will summon the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francisco Bustillo, and the head of the Interior, Luis A. Heber, to testify as investigated.

Until now both hierarchs have maintained that the issuance of Marset’s passport was made in strict compliance with current legislation. During the interpellation, in August 2022, Heber pointed out that the 2014 decree regarding the issuance of passports only asks to take into account the legal records and criminal cases opened in Uruguay to grant it. “All of Mr. Marset’s cases were filed, closed, in 2020,” Heber remarked, recalling that the passport was processed at the end of 2021.

Without assigning intentionality in the delivery of the document, Senator Mario Bergara (FA) considered that the authorities should have assumed their political responsibility instead of using “mere arguments” administrative and bureaucratic. And he emphasized: “This decree did not oblige to act as it was acted nor did it oblige to act in the times, forms and procedures chosen by the Administration.”

In August, prosecutor Machado will also summon the current Vice Minister of the Interior, Guillermo Maciel, to testify, as well as former Vice Foreign Minister Carolina Ache, who resigned from her position in December 2022 after the political turmoil that led to the delivery of the passport to Marset.

In the parliamentary interpellation last August, Ache had stated that he did not know Marset’s background. However, the publication of a conversation between her and Maciel showed that both were aware of her danger. “We can know what happened to this criminal arrested in Dubai for a false document. He is a very dangerous and heavy drug trafficker, ”said the message reproduced by the newspaper daily, written by Maciel and addressed to Ache. The WhatsApp chat about Marset was sent in November 2021, when he still did not have the passport that finally came into his hands in January 2022.

With the knowledge of this exchange and other open questions, the Prosecutor’s Office is advancing in the investigation. Meanwhile, concern is growing about the incidence of drug trafficking in Uruguay, which before was seen from afar in exotic television series.

