“Is the engagement off?”It is one of the many questions that users of social networks and followers of the couple made up of the singer Becky G and the Argentine soccer player Sebastian Lletget they are raising on platforms after the alleged accusation of deceit or treason by the fiancé of the interpreter of no pajamas, mommy and Greater.

With almost 7 years of dating and a few months of engagement, the famous couple, who enchanted Internet users with their love story, is today in controversy over the anonymous complaint of a girl who claims to have evidence of an intimate encounter with him. professional athlete. The accusation escalated to the level that there has already been the first reaction by one of those involved, Sebastian.

The 30-year-old midfielder is the one who technically or indirectly has given his first reaction to the situation restricting comments on his profile on Instagram. On Friday, March 24, the people who tried to expose his annoyance to the athlete, for what he allegedly did to his famous fiancée, found the legend that says the following…

Comments on this publication have been limited”, a phrase that the Instagram social network uses to notify other users that the profile owner of that account does not allow more people to comment on their photos or new or previous publications.

After accusation of alleged deception Sebastian Lletget limits comments on his Instagram posts, while Becky G keeps them open/ Photo: Instagram @theylovedaboy

The change in privacy or in the possibility of being able to write in Lletget’s publications coincides exactly with the scandalous revelation made on Thursday on a private Instagram account, where a user claims to have been intimate with the athlete in February of this year, after sharing a night out in a club.

Conversations, screenshots and audios of the allegedly repentant Sebastian were added as the initial evidence in this statement.

After the scandalous events, neither the American singer and actress with Mexican roots Becky G, nor the American-Argentine soccer player have commented on it, denying or endorsing the information that started the controversy about this alleged betrayal or deception.

Becky G, for her part, has not limited the comments on her networks/ Photo: Instagram @iambeckyg

For her part, Rebbeca Marie Gómez, artistically known as Becky G, keep your Instagram profile open for comments from users who have expressed their support for the possible betrayal of her fiancé two months after making their wedding plans known.

It should be remembered that in December the couple announced through their social profiles on Instagram that they were engaged and in March they celebrated the birthday of Becky G together, who apparently could be joining the list of singers and celebrities who have recently Dates have been involved in breakups, divorces and more, as is the case with Shakira, Karol G, Galilea Montijo, Yailín the most viral, Andrea Legarreta, Tania Rincón, among others.