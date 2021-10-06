Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzaburu are once again on everyone’s lips for the suspicious gift that the fitness influencer gave to the host of La banda del Chino. This was seen through the stories that both uploaded to their Instagram accounts. The intrigue increased because, thus far, neither of the Han showed what was in the small package.

Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzaburu

The reason for the gift was because yesterday, Tuesday, October 5, the former reality girl Andrea San Martín turned 31 years old. For this reason, he participated in several family gatherings. The special moment came at night when he went to dinner with his partner Sebastián Lizarzaburu and they spent a romantic evening of which they did not share many details as they usually do.

For this, the model Sebatián Lizarzaburu had announced in his Instagram stories, hours before, that he had not forgotten his gift, but that he would give it to him when his partner returns from work at night.

YOU CAN SEE: Andrea San Martín after denouncing Juan Víctor: “His behavior is because of my current relationship”

That is how they showed the delivery of the mysterious small box, similar to that of an engagement ring. The emotion of the model was so great that she published a video in which she stated: “Not in eight years would I have imagined that at 32 years old I would receive the best gift in the world and I swear that if it weren’t him, no one would ever give it to me.” For his part, the father of his first daughter also uploaded stories where the businesswoman is also very happy.

Andrea San Martín has not denied or confirmed anything, but has appeared in a video where he is seen having his breakfast without any jewelery in his hand. In addition, when touching the subject he asserted: “I cannot tell you what it is because in reality it is something that only he could have known.” While there was a message that said: “It is nothing ‘intimate’, worse still is like a secret of mine.”