Sebastián Lizarzaburu visited the program En boca de todos and revealed details about his relationship with the former model Andrea San Martín, en reference to the speculations that originated during the trip that both made together to Ica.

The reality boy clarified that he maintains a good parental relationship with the businesswoman, so he decided not to rule out a possible romance in the future.

“We have not specified anything, but I would never rule it out. She is a very special person to me. Beyond being the mother of my daughter, she is the person who accompanied me from being a child to being a man. She was always by my side in that transition. I have a lot of affection for him, ”said the former member of This is War.

What’s more, Sebastian Lizarzaburu He assured that both were able to overcome the problems of the past and that now his relationship with Andrea San Martín is at its best.

“We have always been friends and we lost that closeness due to problems, but we have taken it up again, we have recovered that trust and complicity that there was … You put me in trouble. I prefer not to say it (if love recovers) because I fear falling so I prefer not to say it. Now we are in the best stage after many years ”, he mentioned.

For his part, Andrea San Martín also provided some statements for the program. She agreed with the words of Sebastián Lizarzaburu.

Andrea San Martín befriends Sebastián Lizarzaburu

Andrea San Martín was featured in En boca de todos in the March 25 edition. The former model said that she regained her friendship with her daughter’s father.

“We have not resumed the love relationship, but we have been working hard on the good relationship for many months (…) Trying to close and ‘heal’ conversations until we reach a point where we can resume that friendship we had,” he revealed.

