Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzaburu announced their reconciliation in the recent edition of Magaly TV, the firm, this Monday, May 10. The couple appeared on the show to talk about this new opportunity that they are given.

Both were already in other spaces of shows to tell that they resumed their friendship; however, they had not confirmed that they had restarted their romance.

In that sense, the ex-reality guys stepped onto the ATV set to make it public. During their speeches, they expressed their mixed feelings in front of the cameras.

“We have talked a lot about that. What I felt was the same as she also felt. That love, that complicity never disappeared, that chemistry that existed between us ”, were the words of Lizarzaburu.

“We have never sat down to talk about what happened before. For people it can be a shock to see us like this, but our forgiveness process has been going back to last year, “he said. San Martin at another point in the conversation.

VIDEO

Sebastian to Andrea for Mother’s Day

Sebastián Lizarzaburu sent an emotional message to Andrea San Martín for Mother’s Day. The model congratulated her, on May 9, for this special date.

“Happy day to this mommy,” he wrote in a post on his Instagram stories. The post accompanied him with a family photo during a walk.

Sebastián Lizarzaburu dedicates a message to Andrea San Martín for Mother’s Day. Photo: Sebastián Lizarzaburu / Instagram

