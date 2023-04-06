Sebastian Lizarzaburu He participated in the bodybuilding championship, and, after coming in third place, took advantage of the cameras of “Amor y Fuego” to express his indignation with the organization of the contest. In this regard, he assured that one of the judges deliberated against him due to a video that went viral a few months ago and in which he is seen injecting a colleague with a mysterious substance. Andrea San Martín’s ex-partner considered that he is not a bad loser, but she will never agree with the criteria used by the jury to sentence him.

Sebastián Lizarzaburu accuses the jury of bodybuilding

The popular “Rock Man” assured that nothing was injected prior to the contest and was outraged by the result of one of the judges of the bodybuilding federation. “Literally, from the mouth of one of the federation’s judges, he said he couldn’t win for this video. I don’t even come out, I’m not the protagonist, but, since I appear back there, they said ‘pucha'”, questioned before the cameras of “Love and fire”.

Sebastián Lizarzaburu swears that he does not inject himself

Sebastián Lizazaburu mentioned that he had been preparing a lot for the contest and regretted that they do not take the effort into account. “That they tell me ‘he beat us for this reason’ does bother me. They would have told me ‘you didn’t win because you needed to pose better or because such, your condition was not better’, but if they come and tell me a video has come out and I can’t win for this video…”, he criticized.

Finally, the former reality boy was sent with some smoothness. “They would have told me before, I didn’t prepare and I didn’t get the c***** for weeks (…). Take third place? I think everyone comes to win, but, I already know that the judges They do not want me to win for a video, I did not come ”, assured.

Sebastian won bodybuilding competition

At the end of January 2023, Sebastian Lizarzaburu he won in various categories of Mister Lima 2023, a bodybuilding contest, a discipline for which the former reality boy decided to make big changes in his lifestyle and physique. During his triumph, his daughter was present, she did not hesitate to run into the arms of her father, very excited.

“I can’t ask for more, this is a dream come true. Winning and having my daughter go on stage to celebrate this victory with me. I did it for you,” he wrote on his social networks.

Sebastián revealed what he did when he ran out of money

The model Sebastian Lizarzaburu He said that before the pandemic he opened an electronics store in Arequipa, which required him to take out a loan of 120,000 soles at the bank. However, his business did not do well and he had to close, which meant keeping the huge debt, but he had to do whatever it took to pay what he owed.

“I hit bottom, I was in a horrible depression, I cried like you have no idea. I reached a point when I didn’t even have a sun in my pocket, so I sold my last car to pay off the debt and left the debt of the bank,” he said.

Sebastián Lizarzaburu put an end to the relationship with Andrea San Martín

Sebastian Lizarzaburu decided to respond to the images of instarandula and made it clear that he would not resume his sentimental relationship with Andrea San Martín, but highlights the good relationship of parents.

“Hold on, hold on, no Samuel. Make no mistake and don’t be saying or making people think things that are not, nor will ever be again. Andrea and I are parents, there is friendship, trust and affection, but as a couple we tried again and again, and it won’t happen again, because it doesn’t work. It didn’t work and it won’t work.”wrote the model.