Sebastian Lizarzaburu He reported on his social networks to tell his fans about his improvement after having tested positive for COVID-19 with his partner Andrea San Martín. The model also revealed that the symptoms are minor and he no longer feels the discomfort in his throat, so he hopes to test negative in the next test to resume his activities.

“Here, reporting me, already I don’t know how many days I’ve been with COVID-19, I’ve already lost count, but we’re fine. It doesn’t even bother our throat that at the time I had a slight hoarseness, the hunger continues to grow like never before, There is no body discomfort, no cough and no fever” he told through his Instagram stories.

Likewise, the former reality boy detailed being ready to leave the quarantine and go out on the street again. “Just counting the days and then we go out. Well, first a test to be sure that it is negative and we are ready to go out into the world again, ”he specified.

YOU CAN SEE: Andrea San Martín after testing positive for COVID-19: “I will continue to see the girls from afar”

Former reality boy isolated due to COVID-19 infection

Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzaburu made the decision to isolate themselves from the girls for fear of infecting them with COVID-19. For this, the former driver said that the nanny is taking care of the minors. “The doctor has told us to wait until the fourth day, at least. That is, Sunday, to get the test out, but in the meantime we stay locked up (…) We have to wait, lock ourselves up as a precaution, the nanny is with the girls, “she said.

What did Andrea San Martín say on the subject?

Previously, Andrea San Martin He had revealed on his social networks that he had been infected with Coronavirus. “I don’t have or feel anything. Sebastian yes, he got up annoying from the throat, so with more reason I said: ‘we are done’. I hope to continue like this. We will continue to see the girls from afar, I know that many tell me that ‘nothing happens with a double mask’, but if I have the possibility of avoiding contact, I will stay calmer”, commented the former reality girl.

Sebastián Lizarzaburu pronounces on partying with friends

The bodybuilder published an extensive message to tell how his departure with Andrea San Martín and his friends was. “They are one of the few moments that you can be alone, without your children. Achievements in the job were celebrated, the first outing to a disco since we were parents was celebrated, the end of the summer season was celebrated, being in a nice group of people was celebrated. I can relate to the saying: ‘Once in five hundred doesn’t hurt,’” he wrote.