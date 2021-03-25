Sebastián Lizarzaburu, who ruled out having resumed his romance with Andrea San Martín, was surprised by confessing that he would have no problems dating the model, who is the mother of his only daughter, during an interview he offered this Thursday, March 25, to the Women program commanding.

“For much more chance, for the same situation we are in and for the person who is in my life, I would definitely (go out with) Andrea,” explained the former reality show when questioned by Maricarmen Marín, Thaís Caslino and Giovanna Valcárcel.

However, Sebastián Lizarzaburu clarified that currently he and Andrea San Martin They have no plans to bond romantically, because they are one hundred percent focused on having a cordial relationship for the well-being of their firstborn.

“I do not want to say that this is happening right now, it is not a concrete possibility yet, because no one has made any decision. We are not going on the loving side right now, we have gone through so many difficult moments, but now we get along very well, “said the former Welcome member that afternoon.

Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzaburu denied reconciliation

A few days ago, Andrea San Martín and Sebastián Lizarzaburu denied the reconciliation rumors that emerged after both were shown together on social networks.

“No (they resumed the relationship), nothing. I haven’t talked about my personal life for a long time and I would love to keep it that way ”, declared San Martín for Amor y fuego. “Yes I have heard the comments (about the supposed romance), but, as I said, things with Andrea are super good, all calm,” said, for his part, the model.

